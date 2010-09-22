A World of Music

×

Oneimage among many stands out from year one of Global Union, Milwaukee’sannual world music festival at Humboldt Park. “The last act wasKultur Shock, a Serbian thrash-punk-metal band,” recalls the festival’screator, Alverno Presents’ artistic director, David Ravel. “And I saw a dozenAfrican-American women thoroughly rocking out. I said, ‘Yes, that’s exactlywhat I want this event to be’and it largely has been just that.”

Nowin its fifth year, Global Union is not just another music festival in the Cityof Festivals.It is an opportunity to see bands from around the world that would neverotherwise travel to faraway Milwaukee, alongwith world music acts that have based themselves in the United States.Unlike the city’s many ethnic festivals, Global Union is meant to show how theswirling crosscurrents of a globalized culture are changing the face of America’sheartland.





“It’smeant to demonstrate to Milwaukeejust how diverse we are,” Ravel says.





Anoutgrowth of Alverno Presents, the long-running performing arts series at Alverno College, Global Union was an ambitiousendeavor from the get-gotwo days of music by bands unfamiliar to mostMilwaukeeans.





“Thevast majority of people aren’t coming to hear a particular artist, but for acertain kind of experience,” Ravel continues. “Global Union’sgreatest service goes beyond presenting two great days of musicit’s thepicture of who we are that the festival gives back to the community.”





Intendedas a family event, Global Union keeps to daylight hours in one of the city’smost beautiful green spaces, Humboldt Park. It can be a picnicin the open air or a chance to dance on the grass and an education about therapidly morphing state of world music. It’s neither a one-way street ofAnglo-American rock and rap exported to other countries, nor folk musicisolated from outside influences.





“Hybridityis a primary value in Global Union,” Ravel explains. “World music is no longera matter of ethnomusicology and field recordings. There is no untouched part ofthe planet anymore. Everyone can be aware of what everyone else is doing.”





Witnessone of Global Union’s stars, Ethiopian-born, Brooklyn-raised,California-based singer-songwriter MeklitHadero, described by her record label as an East African Joni Mitchell who “metNina Simone for tea in San Francisco’sMission District.”





BookingGlobal Union is a challenging effort involving visa problems and trans-globallogistics. “It could not happen in isolation,” Ravel says. “We could not affordto bring most of these artists here as a one-off.”





Ravelworks with similar festivals in Chicago, Bloomington, Ind., Minneapolis and elsewhere in the Midwest to establish aviable touring route for musical acts that would otherwise be unable to affordto travel to the United States. For two afternoons each September, Milwaukee becomes thecenter of the world.





Saturday, Sept. 25





Mahala Rai Banda, 1 p.m. The Romanian Gypsy brass band’s wild Eastern tones are propelled byfierce rock and ska tempos.









Joan Soriano, 2:30 p.m.

Heis a soulful balladeer of the playful yet bittersweet folk music of the Dominican Republic.







Debo Band with Fendika, 4 p.m.

Echoesof Ethiopia’s ancient linksto the Near East are heard in the deep groovesof this big dance band.





Sunday, Sept. 26





Delhi 2 Dublin,1 p.m.

Celticfiddles, tabla drums and squealing turntables collide in a global mix ofmusicians from India, Ireland and Korea.





Meklit Hadero, 2:30 p.m.

Heracoustic ballads and commanding, unmistakable voice are accompanied bycontemporary beats and a hint of jazz.





La Excelencia, 4 p.m.

Salsaembodies the sound of New Yorkbold and proud and strutting down the hot,crowded streets.



