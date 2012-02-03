Absolutely Debut New Songs on Minneapolis Radio

The Milwaukee punk trio Absolutely swung by the University of Minnesota\'s student station Radio K last month, where they played three songs, "Denim on Denim," from their 2011 debut <em>Learns To Love Mistakes</em>, and a couple of new ones from an upcoming EP. The new tracks play up the band\'s \'90s emo leanings even more than usual, though it\'s hard to tell how much of that is the songs themselves and how much it\'s just a reflection of the studiothere\'s something about a college radio station that makes a lot of bands sound like early Jade Tree artists.<br /><br />The station has posted Absolutely\'s session for free streaming and download <a href=\"http://www.radiok.org/instudios/i/absolutely/\">on its website</a>.<br />