I'm not sure if it was the crowd skewed a couple years older (and a solid tax bracket or two higher) than the usual audience, the the crowd at Friday night's lovely Antony and the Johnsons concert was a thing of beauty. Polite and attentive yet vociferous at all the right times, they coaxed a second encore number out of Antony without barking orders and catcalls at him. I wish all Milwaukee audiences could be so amenable.