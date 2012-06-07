Beach House Will Play the Pabst on Oct. 10

Indie-rock romantics Beach House will return to the Pabst Theater on Wednesday, Oct. 10, the venue announced this morning. The Sub Pop duo will be touring behind their masterful new <em>Bloom</em>, the record that finally completes their long journey from dream-pop band in the sleepy sense to dream-pop band in the pop sense. It should be interesting to see whether the album\'s meatier songs translate into a bigger, louder show for the historically hushed duo.<br /><br />General-admission tickets are $19.25 in advance and $21.25 day of show. They\'ll go on sale Friday, June 15 at noon.<br />