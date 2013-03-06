Big Boi is Bringing Killer Mike with Him to The Rave

On-call Outkast rapper Big Boi will take a break from refreshing Pitchfork on his browser this spring for a tour with longtime collaborator Killer Mike. The "Shoes for Running 2013 World Tour" will stop at the Rave on Friday, May 3 at 8 p.m., the venue announced this afternoon. Tickets are $26 and go on sale Friday, March 8 at 10 a.m.

Big Boi is coming off of his second solo album, Vicious Lies and Dangerous Rumors , a confused effort that paired him with B-listers from the world of indie-rock (including, perplexingly, Wavves), but Killer Mike fared much better last year with his critical breakthrough R.A.P. Music , a vital celebration of hip-hop (and takedown of everything else) that earned cheers from all circles. Maybe the time on the road with Killer Mike will inspired Big Boi to make an album like that next time around.