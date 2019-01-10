Billy Joel Will Play Miller Park in April

Not to be upstaged by the week's other big announcement of a star coming to Miller Park—free-agent catcher Yasmani Grandal, the Brewers' new prize offseason acquisition—today Miller Park announced piano-rock legend Billy Joel will play his only Midwest show of 2019 at the ballpark on Friday, April 26. It'll mark a first for the songwriter, who will turn 70 in May: He's never played Miller Park before.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Jan. 18, at 10 a.m. "The five-time GRAMMY Award winner is widely known for selling out large stadiums quickly, so be sure to log on right away on the 18th to grab your tickets," the press release says.

You can find more information at Miller Park's website.