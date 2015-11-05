Blake Shelton is Summerfest's Second 2016 Marcus Amphitheater Headliner

Following last month's announcement that Selena Gomez would open Summerfest as the festival's first Marcus Amphitheater headliner of 2016, today the festival announced its second main-stage headliner: Blake Shelton. Once of country's most personable stars, Shelton has reached a new audience as a judge on NBC's hit singing competition "The Voice," and seemed to internalize a few lessons from the show himself on his glossy, rock-heavy 2014 album Bringing Back the Sunshine . He's planning on releasing a new album next year, so he should have new material to play behind when he plays the Marcus Amphitheater on Friday, July 1.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, Nov. 13 at 10 a.m., but Summerfest email alert subscribers will have access to an early "Stay Connected" pre-sale on Thursday, Nov. 12 from 10 a.m.-10 p.m.