Blessed Feathers Tease Their New Album

The West Bend folk trio Blessed Feathers will release the follow-up to their 2010 self-titled debut album on Listening Party Records, the boutique Milwaukee label announced this week. In advance of the record's September release, the band is giving away a song from their upcoming From the Mouths of the Middle Class, "By Song Through the Americas," on their Bandcamp page. It's quite the album teaser, a Creole accordion-driven dirge that condenses the damned trip of the song title into an evocative two and a half minutes.

You can stream the video for the song below: