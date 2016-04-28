Blink-182 Are Headlining Summerfest

An easily dismissed novelty pop-punk band or the closest thing your generation had to The Beatles, depending on your age and which circles you ran with in high school, Blink-182 will return to the Marcus Amphitheater as Summerfest's latest announced headliner. The group will headline on Tuesday, July 5 with openers All Time Low. They'll have new material to play behind, too. On July 1, they'll release their latest record, California, their first since Tom DeLonge left the band and was replaced by Alkaline Trio's Matt Skiba. You can stream the first single from that album, "Bored To Death," below.

Tickets for the show go on sale Saturday, May 7 at 10 a.m. There will also be a “Stay Connected” presale offered by Summerfest before tickets go on sale to the general public for people who subscribe to Summerfest News email alerts at Summerfest.com, "like" Summerfest on Facebook or follow Summerfest on Twitter. The presale runs Thursday, May 5 from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. or until presale tickets run out.