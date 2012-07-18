Bob Dylan to Play the Bradley Center on Nov. 18

Yesterday brought news of a new Bob Dylan album with horrific cover art called <em>Tempest</em>, which will feature 10 new songs, including a 14-minute epic inspired (<a href=\"http://www.rollingstone.com/music/news/first-details-of-bob-dylans-upcoming-album-tempest-20120717\">at least in part</a>) by the James Cameron romance film <em>Titanic</em>. Today the legend\'s website announced a new tour timed around the album\'s Sept. 11 release, and it will include a Thursday, Nov. 8 performance at Milwaukee\'s BMO Harris Bradley Center. Dire Straits\' Mark Knopfler will open, according to the site. <br /><br />There\'s no word on ticket prices yet; in the meantime, stare at the the album cover and wonder what the hell Dylan was thinking. Regardless, here\'s hoping the record is more <em>Modern Times</em> than <em>Together Through Life</em>.<br />