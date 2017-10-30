Bon Iver Will Play a One-Off 'For Emma, Forever Ago' Anniversary Concert at the BMO Harris Bradley Center

Can you believe it's been nearly a decade since Justin Vernon released Bon Iver's breakthrough For Emma, Forever Ago and countless struggling songwriters started locking themselves away in their own cabins in hopes of capturing the same inspiration? Next year Vernon and Jagjaguwar will release the album's 10th anniversary with a reissue featuring new artwork and an essay from Bon Iver collaborator Trever Hagen.

That reissue will come out on Feb. 16, but the bigger news locally is the day after, on Saturday, Feb. 17, Bon Iver will play a one-off concert at the BMO Harris Bradley Center called "For Emma, Ten Year," which will feature "guests of old and new," according to press release from the venue. A couple of Milwaukee acts with ties to Vernon will open: Field Report and Collections of Colonies of Bees.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 3 at 10 a.m. Advance tickets will be available tomorrow, Tuesday, Oct. 31, at 10 a.m. for members of the Bon Iver fan club (yes, that is a real thing). If that information makes you suddenly interested in registering to be a member of that fan club, you can do so at boniver.org/me.