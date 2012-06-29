That Bradley Center Van Halen Show Just Isn't Going to Happen

Shortly after the BMO Harris Bradley Center <a href=\"/blog-8253-van-halen-will-play-the-bradley-center-on-sept-25.html\">announced</a> last month that Van Halen would play the venue in September, the group announced that it was postponing its entire tour, without providing much of a reason (Eddie Van Halen later <a href=\"http://blogs.ajc.com/atlanta-music-scene/2012/06/13/eddie-van-halen-explains-canceled-tour-dates/?cxntfid=blogs_atlanta_music_scene\">explained</a> that the lengthy tour was simply "more than we could chew.") Today the Bradley Center confirmed what most fans probably assumed: "Postponed" means "canceled." Tickets will be refunded at the point of purchase; tickets bought online or over the phone will be refunded automatically. <br />