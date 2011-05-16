Britney Spears to Play Summerfest

Britney Spears will headline Summerfest's Marcus Amphitheater on Saturday, July 9 at 7 p.m., the festival announced this morning. Still a real force on the charts, the 29-year-old pop singer is touring behind her seventh album, Femme Fatale, and its number-one singles "Hold it Against Me" and "Till the World Ends." She'll be joined by opener Nicki Minaj. Tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. on Saturday. Prices have not yet been announced.

In other concert news, Janet Jackson will perform at the Milwaukee Theatre on Sunday, Aug. 14 as part of her "Number Ones" greatest hits tour. Tickets go on sale Saturday at 10 a.m. and cost between $75-$175.