He Can Jog Re-Does Eric & Magill

Since the group released their gorgeous debut album All Those I Know last year, there hasn\'t been much news from Eric & Magill, the long-distance collaboration between former Decibully guitarist Ryan Weber and his old Camden bandmate Eric Osterman, but the duo has a couple of projects set for release next week: a video, and a covers EPs which will include songs from Shearwater, Via Tania and Faux Fir. It\'s the first in an intended series of covers releases.

In the meantime, Eric & Magill have had several of their own songs reinterpreted. Milwaukee electronic abstractionist He Can Jog has remixed, covered and generally expanded on three tracks from All Those I Know, using them as the base for a 36-minute mix that runs longer than Eric & Magill\'s entire full-length did. You can stream his interpretations below.