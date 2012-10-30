Carrie Underwood To Play the BMO Harris Bradley Center

As a pretty blonde with a tonally pure, lung-buster of a voice and built-in following as a winner of “American Idol,” it was almost a foregone conclusion that Carrie Underwood would succeed in any style of music. She chose commercial-radio country and, as expected, an Underwood single that doesn’t reach No. 1 in airplay is rare indeed—only Taylor Swift rivals her as young country royalty.

Underwood will perform at the BMO Harris Bradley Center on Friday, May 3, 2013, the venue announced yesterday, as part of her ongoing tour behind her latest album, Blown Away . Like her three albums before it, the release was an instant hit, debuting on top of the country charts.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 16 at 10 a.m. Ticket price information has not yet been released.