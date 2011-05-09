Cee Lo Green to Play the Rave in August

Cee Lo Green, the Atlanta singer who has reinvented himself over the years from a trigger-happy rapper to an affable soul man, will headline the Rave on Aug. 4, the venue announced this morning. The sometimes Gnarls Barkley frontman is touring behind his third and most successful solo album, last year's The Lady Killer, which included his breakout single "Fuck You!," a wonderfully happy song written around an incongruously bitter sentiment.

Tickets are $30 (or $40 for VIP) and go on sale Saturday, May 14 at 10 a.m.

In other concert news, the Riverside Theater this morning announced it has added a second Bon Iver for show in July, after the previously announced show on Saturday, July 23 sold out immediately. The new show is Friday, July 22 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $32.50 and go on sale Friday, May 13 at noon.

Also announced this morning: Late '80s/early '90s underground-rock enthusiasts Yuck will play the Turner Hall Ballroom on Monday, July 18.