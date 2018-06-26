Chill Out With NiceFM’s Sunniest Compilation Yet

While much of the electronic music coming out of Milwaukee has the dreary edge you’d expect from a city where it feels like winters last about 70% of the year, the city’s EDM scene isn’t entirely about doom and gloom. The Milwaukee-based electronic music collective NiceFM specializes in warmer, brighter, more accessible sounds, and over the last couple years its founders have built an impressive network of artists and producers from around the Midwest and beyond who are on their same breezy wavelength.

Once again the label has spotlighted some of those artists on its sixth and latest compilation, Comp6Sunrise, which might be its most summery mix yet—another collection tailor made for long, leisurely days spent on the beach sipping blended tropical drinks. Mixed by label co-founder Dashcam, its overall vibe is more chilled out than some of the more bombastic, club-ready EDM of the moment, but it covers a lot of adventurous ground, including lovelorn electro-pop (Anna Wang’s “In Your Head”), druggy, psychedelic house (Pilots’ “78 Whiskey”) and gonzo New Jack Swing (Ipaghost’s “SpaceFries,” a track that plays like it’s being blasted from the trunk subwoofers of Ecto-1).

You can stream the mix below, via Bandcamp, or check it out on Soundcloud.