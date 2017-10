Another week, another country act announced as a Marcus Amphitheater headliner. A Nashville songwriter whose songs have appeal outside the usual contemporary country circles, Chris Stapleton will co-headline the Marcus Amphitheater with the neo-blues rock band Alabama Shakes on Saturday, July 2 with an opener to be announced. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 1 at noon, with a pre-sale on Thursday, March 31 from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m., or whenever pre-sale tickets run out.