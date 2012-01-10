Collections of Colonies of Bees' Daytrotter Session is Now Live

Daytrotter.com has posted the Collections of Colonies of Bees session the band recorded last month, a set of unreleased songs titled after some of <em>Seasame Street</em>\'s core sponsors ("G," "E," "B," and "C.") You can <a href=\"http://www.daytrotter.com/#!/concert/collections-of-colonies-of-bees/20055389-37382736\">stream it and download it here</a>, if you have a Daytrotter membership (they\'re well worth the $2 a month). As always, the accompanying Sean Moeller essay is a joy, too, and he nails a word that increasing defines the band\'s aesthetic: "impatience." It perfectly sums up the restless drive behind the band\'s tempos and the immediate-payoff mentality that makes this group, especially its latest incarnations, so relentlessly exciting.<br /><br /><br />