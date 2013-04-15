Cory Chisel, Field Report Take Home Top Honors at the WAMIs

×
Cory Chisel and the Wandering Sons and Field Report each took home a couple of big awards at last night's Wisconsin Area Music Industry Awards ceremony at Turner Hall Ballroom, which featured WAMI Hall of Fame inductions for Pat Macdonald, Daryl Stuermer and Yipes, all of whom also performed. The complete list of winners is below; Shepherd contributor Erol Reyal took photos of the event, which are posted to his Flickr account.
WAMI Winners
Artist of the year: Cory Chisel and the Wandering Sons
Album of the year: “Field Report,” Field Report
Song of the year: “I’ve Been Accused,” Cory Chisel and the Wandering Sons
Female vocalist of the year: Ida Jo
Male vocalist of the year: Joseph “Smokey” Holman (Tweed Funk)
New artist of the year: Hugh Bob and the Hustle
Rising star of the year: Nora Collins
Singer-songwriter of the year: Tony Memmel
Alternative artist of the year: Field Report
Rock/pop artist of the year: Jaill
Hard rock artist of the year: Dead Modern Villains
Blues artist of the year: Alex Wilson Band
Americana/bluegrass artist of the year: The WhiskeyBelles
Rap/hip-hop artist of the year: Klassik
Jazz artist of the year: Jazz Orgy
Country artist of the year: Chasin’ Mason
Big Band/horn band of the year: Mama Digdown’s Brass Band
R&B/soul artist of the year: Charles Walker Band
World/reggae/ska artist of the year: R.A.S. Movement
Folk/Celtic artist of the year: Macyn Taylor
Christian/gospel artist of the year: Koiné
Club DJ/dance artist of the year: DJ Poizon Ivy
Polka artist of the year: The Squeezettes
Cover band of the year: Road Trip
Tribute band of the year: Project Pink
Keyboardist of the year: Alex Drossart (Shaker and the Egg)
Drummer of the year: Mike Underwood (Shaker and the Egg)
Bassist of the year: Eric Madunic (Tweed Funk, the Orphans)
Guitarist of the year: Ryan Rossebo (Chasin’ Mason)
Reeds/Brass player of the year: Mary Rodgers (Baritone Saxophone: Uptown Savages, Dead Man’s Carnival)
String player of the year: Blaine McQuinn (Fiddle: the Western Starlanders, the Brothers Quinn)
Studio of the year: Tanner-Monagle
Engineer/Producer of the year: Vinny Millevolte
Hall of Fame inductees: Pat Macdonald, Daryl Stuermer, Yipes!
PEOPLE’S CHOICE WINNERS
Southeast:
Band: Rabid Aardvarks
Venue: Chill on the Hill
Radio station: 88.9 (WYMS-FM)
Music teacher: Derek Machan
Southwest:
Band: Pat Watters Band
Venue: Majestic Theater
Radio station: 97.1 WCOW-FM
Teacher: Janette Hanson
Northeast:
Band: Red Light Saints
Venue: Mill Creek
Radio station: 105.7 (WAPL-FM)
Teacher: Dave Jerabek
Northwest:
Band: Jerry Duginski
Venue: Malarkey’s Pub
Radio station: Z104 (WMZK-FM)
Teacher: Combined with Northeast due to low voting totals