Cory Chisel, Field Report Take Home Top Honors at the WAMIs

WAMI Winners



Artist of the year: Cory Chisel and the Wandering Sons



Album of the year: “Field Report,” Field Report



Song of the year: “I’ve Been Accused,” Cory Chisel and the Wandering Sons



Female vocalist of the year: Ida Jo



Male vocalist of the year: Joseph “Smokey” Holman (Tweed Funk)



New artist of the year: Hugh Bob and the Hustle



Rising star of the year: Nora Collins



Singer-songwriter of the year: Tony Memmel



Alternative artist of the year: Field Report



Rock/pop artist of the year: Jaill



Hard rock artist of the year: Dead Modern Villains



Blues artist of the year: Alex Wilson Band



Americana/bluegrass artist of the year: The WhiskeyBelles



Rap/hip-hop artist of the year: Klassik



Jazz artist of the year: Jazz Orgy



Country artist of the year: Chasin’ Mason



Big Band/horn band of the year: Mama Digdown’s Brass Band



R&B/soul artist of the year: Charles Walker Band



World/reggae/ska artist of the year: R.A.S. Movement



Folk/Celtic artist of the year: Macyn Taylor



Christian/gospel artist of the year: Koiné



Club DJ/dance artist of the year: DJ Poizon Ivy



Polka artist of the year: The Squeezettes



Cover band of the year: Road Trip



Tribute band of the year: Project Pink



Keyboardist of the year: Alex Drossart (Shaker and the Egg)



Drummer of the year: Mike Underwood (Shaker and the Egg)



Bassist of the year: Eric Madunic (Tweed Funk, the Orphans)



Guitarist of the year: Ryan Rossebo (Chasin’ Mason)



Reeds/Brass player of the year: Mary Rodgers (Baritone Saxophone: Uptown Savages, Dead Man’s Carnival)



String player of the year: Blaine McQuinn (Fiddle: the Western Starlanders, the Brothers Quinn)



Studio of the year: Tanner-Monagle



Engineer/Producer of the year: Vinny Millevolte



Hall of Fame inductees: Pat Macdonald, Daryl Stuermer, Yipes!



PEOPLE’S CHOICE WINNERS



Southeast:



Band: Rabid Aardvarks



Venue: Chill on the Hill



Radio station: 88.9 (WYMS-FM)



Music teacher: Derek Machan



Southwest:



Band: Pat Watters Band



Venue: Majestic Theater



Radio station: 97.1 WCOW-FM



Teacher: Janette Hanson



Northeast:



Band: Red Light Saints



Venue: Mill Creek



Radio station: 105.7 (WAPL-FM)



Teacher: Dave Jerabek



Northwest:



Band: Jerry Duginski



Venue: Malarkey’s Pub



Radio station: Z104 (WMZK-FM)



Teacher: Combined with Northeast due to low voting totals

Cory Chisel and the Wandering Sons and Field Report each took home a couple of big awards at last night's Wisconsin Area Music Industry Awards ceremony at Turner Hall Ballroom, which featured WAMI Hall of Fame inductions for Pat Macdonald, Daryl Stuermer and Yipes, all of whom also performed. The complete list of winners is below;contributor Erol Reyal took photos of the event, which are posted to his Flickr account