Dave Matthews Band to Return to Alpine Valley For Two Nights

Dave Matthews Band will return to Alpine Valley for two nights on July 5 and 6, the band announced today. It's another welcome W for the East Troy venue, which sat dark for all of 2017 after failing to book any shows that year, but has already announced returning favorites Jimmy Buffet and Phish (for three nights) for this season. The venue has also booked Hootie & The Blowfish in August, and The Who will perform there in September.

This will be DMB's first time back at Alpine since 2016. Last year the band opted to play Summerfest instead. Ironically, this year they'll be playing Alpine during Summerfest, and opposite Ariana Grande's rescheduled tour date at the Fiserv Forum on July 5.

Tickets go on sale Feb. 22 at 10 a.m. In the meantime, here's one for Lady Bird: