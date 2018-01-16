David Byrne is Bringing His Ambitious New Tour to Milwaukee

Though none of his solo albums have topped his greatest work with the Talking Heads, David Byrne never lost his touch—each of his recent albums has been, at the very least, worth hearing, and some have been genuinely exciting. The last decade or so has found him in an extremely collaborative mood, and his last three records have been co-bills with artists like St. Vincent, Fatboy Slim and Brian Eno, making his upcoming record American Utopia his first true solo record since 2004’s Grown Backwards. Based on its first single “Everybody's Coming to My House,” it sounds mighty promising.

Along with the album, out March 9 on Todomundo/Nonesuch Records, Byrne has announced a new tour with a 12-piece band and a highly choreographed show that he’s calling “the most ambitious show I’ve done since the shows that were filmed for Stop Making Sense.” As with past tours, the concerts will include songs from both his solo career and his days with the Talking Heads.

And as luck would have it, that tour will return Byrne to Milwaukee. He’ll play the Riverside Theater on Tuesday, May 15 at 8 p.m.Tickets go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. and include a CD copy of the new album.

You can stream “Everybody’s Coming to My House” below.