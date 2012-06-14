David Byrne, St. Vincent to Headline the Riverside

David Byrne and St. Vincent will headline the Riverside Theater as part of a just-announced tour behind their upcoming collaborative album, the venue announced this morning. The former Talking Heads frontman and the widely heralded indie-rock guitarist will play Milwaukee on Sunday, Sept. 16, just five days after the release of <em>Love This Giant</em>, which they recorded with producer John Congleton and a large brass band. They\'ll be joined by eight brass players on tour, which will feature material from the new album as well as, as Byrne puts it, "a bunch of songs that we suspect people will know." That\'s probably code for "Once In a Lifetime." <br /><br />Tickets are $39.50, $49.50 and $75, and go on sale Friday, June 22. In the meantime, you can download a track from <em>Love This Giant</em> <a href=\"http://lovethisgiant.com/\">at this website</a> in exchange for your email address.<br />