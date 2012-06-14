David Byrne, St. Vincent to Headline the Riverside

With a whole lot of brass players

David Byrne and St. Vincent will headline the Riverside Theater as part of a just-announced tour behind their upcoming collaborative album, the venue announced this morning. The former Talking Heads frontman and the widely heralded indie-rock guitarist will play Milwaukee on Sunday, Sept. 16, just five days after the release of <em>Love This Giant</em>, which they recorded with producer John Congleton and a large brass band. They\'ll be joined by eight brass players on tour, which will feature material from the new album as well as, as Byrne puts it, &quot;a bunch of songs that we suspect people will know.&quot; That\'s probably code for &quot;Once In a Lifetime.&quot; <br /><br />Tickets are $39.50, $49.50 and $75, and go on sale Friday, June 22. In the meantime, you can download a track from <em>Love This Giant</em> <a href=\"http://lovethisgiant.com/\">at this website</a> in exchange for your email address.<br />