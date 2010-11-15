The Decemberists @ The Riverside Theater, Feb. 5, 2011

Portland indie-pop virtuosos The Decemberists will return to Milwaukee for a Feb. 5 concert at the Riverside Theater next year, the venue announced this morning. The group will be touring behind its latest album, The King is Dead, which is set for a Jan. 18 release through Capitol Records and promises a return to more conventional folk-rock territory after 2009's divisive The Hazards of Love, a prog-influenced rock opera that turned off some of the band's supporters (though not the true believers at NPR).

Earlier this month the band released the first single from the upcoming album, a hard-strummed throwback to Document-era R.E.M. recorded with R.E.M.'s Peter Buck and singer Gillian Welch, who lends her voice to seven of the album's 10 tracks.

×

General admission tickets to the show are $27.50 and go on sale Friday, Nov. 19 at noon.