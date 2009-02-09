The Decemberists @ The Riverside Theater, May 29

×
The Decemberists return to Milwaukee for an 8 p.m. performance at the Riverside Theater on Friday, May 29. Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 13 at noon.
Information from the Riverside Theater:
Of course The Decemberists are no strangers to Milwaukee, playing a well-received show at The Pabst Theater in April of 2007. This time around though, the band is set to expand on their ever-growing fan-base. The Hazards of Love is one of the year's most anticipation records that "began when Meloy – long fascinated by the British folk revival of the 1960s – found a copy of revered vocalist Anne Briggs’s 1966 EP, titled The Hazards of Love. Since there was no actual song with the album’s title, he set out to write one, but was soon immersed in something much larger."
"The Hazards Of Love tells the tale of a woman named Margaret who is ravaged by a shape-shifting animal; her lover, William; a forest queen; and a cold-blooded, lascivious rake, who recounts with spine-tingling ease how he came “to be living so easy and free” in the aforementioned “The Rake’s Song.” Lavender Diamond’s Becky Stark and My Brightest Diamond’s Shara Worden deliver the lead vocals for the female characters, while My Morning Jacket’s Jim James, Robyn Hitchcock and The Spinanes’ Rebecca Gates appear in supporting roles."