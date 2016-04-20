Decode The Latest He Can Jog EP, "Momentum"

You can safely say this about the ambient Milwaukee producer He Can Jog: Every new release is a surprise, and also a challenge. His latest is an EP of several suites fanned across seven tracks. It's called Momentum , and true to its title, it moves, albeit at all sorts of erratic, halting speeds. My personal favorite on early spins is "Crutch," a two-song remix of an Inlets track that sounds like a ping-pong machine DJing a rave; it's all glowing lights and snapping drums.

You can download the EP for free at Bandcamp, or stream it below.