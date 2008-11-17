From The Desperate Stunt File

Here's one for the ick department. This weekend I (and, judging by the CC list, dozens of other members of the Milwaukee media) received an e-mail with the subject line "Rapper %uFFFD Kills himself." It contains a link to a YouTube video that purportedly shows a Milwaukee rapper committing suicide, and with all the tact of a spam penis-enlargement ad, it concludes, "please this video is disturbing. Forward this e-mail in memory%uFFFD."

Of course the YouTube clip isn't a snuff film but rather a suicide-themed music video. It's still one of the most tasteless, desperate ploys I've ever seen from a local musician, though, so I'm not going to give it a free plug by linking to it or identifying the rapper. And if I've accidentally piqued your interest, rest assured that there is, in fact, nothing remotely interesting about the video, save perhaps for its arrogance.