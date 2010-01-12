Diplo Gives Away Free Gucci Mane Mix

Ever on the pulse of these thingsor at least a swift beat or two behindPhiladelphia pioneer Diplo is the latest DJ to ride the Gucci Mane gold rush, offering a remix mixtape that gives the club treatment to cuts from the white hot (and oft-imprisoned) rapper's 2009 Cold War mixtapes.

Diplo's Free Gucci mixtape, posted for free download here, won't change opinions about either artist. Those who resent Diplo as an opportunistic plaigerist and Gucci Mane as a garble-mouthed simpleton won't be swayed by anything here, but for those fans of (or on the fence about) either it's worth a listen. These remixescompiled from Diplo friends like DJ Benzi, Mumdance, Bird Peterson and, most interestingly, Memory Tapesare fuller and richer than the thrift-store beats Gucci usually raps over, and their energetic, electronic pulse nicely complements Gucci's syrup-slowed slur.

The mix is also yet another testament to Gucci Mane's sudden cultural ubiquity. At this rate, can a Gucci Mane/Peter, Bjorn and John mash-up mix be far behind?