This Week on The Disclaimer: Backline and The Revised Greatest Albums of the '80s

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild and I, we discuss Backline, a Radio Milwaukee-sponsored initiative created to give the city's music scene a lift. The program announced the four recipients of its inaugural round of $20,000 grants last week, and they're solid choices. But will the grants make a difference? What sort of returns can the city expect from the program? Then we turn our attention to Pitchfork's new list of the greatest albums of the '80s, which is interesting not only for its picks but what they tell us about how critical tastes have shifted this century—the site already ran a version of the same list in 2002, and as you might expect, the new list if far more diverse and inclusive.

