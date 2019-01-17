This Week on The Disclaimer: Competitive Concert Bookings and Controversial Chestnut Groves

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat show, with regular host Ryan Schleicher taking the week off we take a look at some of the big concert news from the last couple of weeks, which includes news that Ariana Grande's concert at the Fiserv Forum has been reschedule for July 5—right in the middle of Summerfest. That's not huge news, really, but it underscores the suddenly heightened competition between Summerfest and the Fiserv to land big shows. We take a look at the shows that have been announced for this year's Summerfest so far, and some of the big upgrades the festival is making to its American Family Insurance Amphitheater and Uline Warehouse stages. Then we look at the controversy over a neglected grove of chestnut trees that the Marcus Center is planning to demolish as part of its much-needed renovation. Mary Louise Schumacher wrote a beautiful defense of the grove, but will most people really miss it?

