Displaced Book and Record Store Lands on Kinnickinnic

The used book store that was long a staple of the fallen Prospect Mall has had a rough go of it in recent years. A quick move landed the former Recycled Books and Music in Cudahy, where the once prosperous shop suffered from lack of both foot traffic and shelf space. The used book store expects better things from its new location at 2658 S. Kinnickinnic in Bay View, on a pedestrian-friendly strip that already draws music shoppers with Rush-Mor Records and Luv Unlimited, a vintage clothing store with an unusually great record collection.

Rebranded as Bay View Books, the store helps fill the void left behind by the loss of Schwartz Books and Broad Vocabulary on Kinnickinnic. Its record selection is short on surprises, more Frampton Comes Alive than Never Mind the Bollocks, but coming weeks will see more stock added, and bargains abound, thanks to an introductory sale that slices 33% off all merchandise. I picked up a recent edition of The Book of Laughter and Forgetting for $2.80 after tax, which is way cheaper than any Amazon.com seller is offering.