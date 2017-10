The Internet is overcrowded with free rap music competing for your right clicks, but this one stands out from the pack: the Umbrella Music Group is giving away free downloads of D. Ellzey's A Shift in the Wind, a beautifully crafted hip-hop/soul record that the former Black Elephant rapper released this spring. This one deserves more attention than it's received; here's hoping the generous new price point helps it find its audience. Here's the direct download link.