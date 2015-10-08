Enjoy The Last of Windows-Down Weather with Bleach Athletixx's "American Made Motorcycle"

If there's a through-line connecting the handful of singles that Max Holiday's green Bleach Athletixx project has released this year, it's that each has been slightly out of time and spiritually indebted to the '80s, an era when pop was even more unabashedly poppy than it is now. "American Made Motorcycle" is no exception: Like all songs about motorcycles, it's a rocker, but its production is strangely specific, with programmed drums and synths that make it sound like a lost B-side from Prince's New Wave era—or like Holiday broke into Destroyer's studio after the Kaputt sessions and borrowed some of his pre-sets. And like all Bleach Athletixx tracks so far, it's catchy as shit.

Stream it below.