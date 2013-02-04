Fall Out Boy is Back, Will Play the Rave on May 14

by

How's this for timing? Just one day after the Chicago Tribune ran an article with the headline "Wentz on Fall Out Boy reunion: Don't hold your breath," Fall Out Boy announced that it is indeed reuniting, and proved it by releasing a new song and announcing a tour, which will stop at the Rave on Tuesday, May 14, according to the venue's website.Ticket prices have not yet been announced; they're set to go on sale this week.

As for that new song... it's a doozy. The first single from their upcoming sixth album, Save Rock and Roll , due May 5, "My Songs Know What You Did in the Dark (Light Em Up)" is Fall Out Boy at their most Bon Jovi-ish—or it would be, if Bon Jovi had ever released a video starring 2 Chainz. Watch the clip for this very hair-metal-ish song below.