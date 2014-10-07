Fall Out Boy to Headline Night Two of 102.1's Big Snow Show

Fall Out Boy are coming back to Milwaukee. They've been regulars here since reuniting last year, playing the Eagles Ballroom twice as well as the Marcus Amphitheater during Summerfest. And now they're back for a third show at the Eagles Ballroom: They'll headline the second night of FM 102.1's Big Snow Show on Tuesday, Dec. 16, joined on the bill by Walk the Moon and Milwaukee's Fueled By Ramen signees Vinyl Theatre. The show starts at 7 p.m.; tickets are $39 ($49 VIP) and go on sale Friday, Oct. 10 at 10 a.m.

Day one of the concert was announced yesterday. That Tuesday, Dec. 2 show will feature Cage the Elephant, Alt-J, Fitz and the Tantrums, Vance Joy and Meg Myers. Two day passes to both shows will also go on sale Friday. They're $69, or $89 for VIP access each night.