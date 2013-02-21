Field Report Are Not Waiting Anymore (To Show You Their Video for "I Am Not Waiting Anymore")

Field Report premiered their first music video online this week. It's a bit of a surprise that it took so long—"release a music video" was seemingly the only box this band hadn't yet checked off of their very full to-do list—but when the final product is as eloquent and moving as director Manny Marquez's treatment for the album standout "I Am Not Waiting Anymore," it's hard to complain about the delay. Playing more like a short film than the usual web-era rush-job video shoot, the video adds a new narrative to the track that can be interpreted a couple of different ways, but like so many of Field Report's songs, it ends on a note of redemption. Grab a couple of tissues, prepare to spot a few Milwaukee landmarks, and stream the video below, courtesy of NPR.

