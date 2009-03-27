Flaming Lips to Close Pitchfork Music Festival

The Flaming Lips are the latest headliners to join the Pitchfork Music Festival. They'll be closing the festival on Sunday night, and like the festival's Friday night performers, their set list will be selected by the audiencewhich means fans won't have to hear very much from the group's last album. Here's betting the show is at least 70% made up of material from The Soft Bulletin and Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots.

UPDATE: Well so much for that. The Pitchfork Music Festival sent out a second press release correcting the first, stating that The Flaming Lips will write their own set list. You've got to wonder whether this was a (huge) error in the original press release or a change of heart.

The line-up for the festival so far:

Friday, July 17 - "Write the Night: Set Lists by Request"

Built to Spill

The Jesus Lizard

Yo La Tengo

Tortoise

Saturday, July 18

The National

Pharoahe Monch

The Pains of Being Pure at Heart

Sunday, July 19

The Flaming Lips

Grizzly Bear

The Walkmen

Vivian Girls