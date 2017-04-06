Future, Big Sean and Migos to Headline Summerfest's Amphitheater

This year Future made history when he became the first artist ever to debut albums at number one on the Billboard albums chart in consecutive weeks. This insanely prolific rapper has been on a commercial and critical hot streak for years now, and his latest album, HNDRXX , is one of his best yet, a beautifully crafted slab of soulful rap that plays to all of his strengths.

Today Summerfest announced that Future will become the ninth major headliner of 2017 at the festival's American Family Insurance Amphitheater (the former Marcus Amphitheater). He'll share a bill on Saturday, July 8 with Big Sean (who is coming off of his highest charting single yet, "Bounce Back") and fellow Atlanta heroes Migos, whose latest hit "Bad and Boujee" is probably playing on the radio as you read this.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 21 at 12 p.m. Prices have not yet been announced. Fans who follow Summerfest's social media channels can access a pre-sale will run Wednesday, April 19 from noon until 10 p.m., or until those pre-sale tickets are all sold.