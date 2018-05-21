GGOOLLDD, Tre Principesse and Abby Jeanne Take Home Top Honors at the 2018 WAMIs

× Expand GGOOLLDD

The Wisconsin Area Music Industry announced the winners of its 2018 WAMI Awards last night at a ceremony at the Fox Cities PAC, and more so than usual, the organization’s voters spread the love around, with only two groups, the crossover classical act Tre Principesse and the Altered Five Blues Band, taking home multiple awards. As usual, though, Milwaukee acts were well represented, with GGOOLLDD, Abby Jeanne, Platinum Boys, NO/NO, Black Belt Theatre, Soul Low and Blax all claiming big awards.

The complete list of winners is below:

Artist of the Year

GGOOLLDD

Album of the Year

Tre Principesse - “Getting To Know You”

Song of the Year

Altered Five Blues Band - “Charmed and Dangerous”

New Artist of the Year

Tre Principesse

Male Vocalist of the Year

Kyle Megna

Female Vocalist of the Year

Abby Jeanne

Singer/Songwriter of the Year

Tom Thiel

Rising Star of the Year

Lokke (TIE)

Jaid Ruffing (TIE)

Alternative Rock/Rock Artist

Kyle Megna & The Monsoons

Bluegrass/Americana Artist

Ordinary Heathens

Christian/Gospel Artist

John Paul Larson

Blues Artist

Altered Five Blues Band

Country Artist

Bella Cain

Cover Artist

Vic Ferrari

Folk/Celtic Artist

Warrior Songs

Hard Rock Artist

Black Belt Theatre

Metal Artist

Beatallica

Punk Artist

Platinum Boys

Jazz Artist

Erin Krebs & Jeff Johnston

Polka Artist

Val Sigal Polka

Pop Rock Artist

Soul Low

Hip-Hop/Rap Artist

Blax

R&B/Soul Artist

Porky’s Groove Machine

World/Reggae/Ska/Latin

Unity The Band

Club/DJ/Dance/Electronic Artist

NO/NO

Horn/Big Band Artist

Phat Phunktion

Tribute Artist

The Rush Tribute Project

Bass

Evil Evans

Drummer

Adam Hatton

Guitarist

Bobby Evans

Keyboard

Mark Chartre

Reeds/Brass

Al Falasci

Strings

Emily Knutson

Best Studio Engineer/Producer

Tom Washatka

Best Recording Studio

Rock Garden

Best Live Club/Venue

Gibson Music Hall

Best Live Engineer Sound/Lights

Mike Fleury

President’s Award

Ryan Vander Sanden

PEOPLE’s CHOICE Winners

Southwest:

Artist/Band – Pat Watters Band

Teacher: Brad Burril

Radio: 97.1 WCOW

Venue: Fawn Creek Winery

Fan: Mark Breunig

Northwest:

Artist/Band: Spicy Tie Band

Teacher: Brian McLaughlin

Radio: Rock 94.7 WOZZ

Venue: Hodag

Fan: Leanne Booher

Northeast:

Artist/Band: BoomBoxx

Teacher: Mark Budwit

Radio: Razor 94.7

Venue: Déjà vu Martini Lounge

Fan: Jaeden Pillar

Southeast:

Artist/Band: The Playlist

Teacher: Daniel Faustmann

Radio: 91.7 WMSE

Venue: The Saloon On Calhoun

Fan: Dan Goretski