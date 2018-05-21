GGOOLLDD, Tre Principesse and Abby Jeanne Take Home Top Honors at the 2018 WAMIs

GGOOLLDD
The Wisconsin Area Music Industry announced the winners of its 2018 WAMI Awards last night at a ceremony at the Fox Cities PAC, and more so than usual, the organization’s voters spread the love around, with only two groups, the crossover classical act Tre Principesse and the Altered Five Blues Band, taking home multiple awards. As usual, though, Milwaukee acts were well represented, with GGOOLLDD, Abby Jeanne, Platinum Boys, NO/NO, Black Belt Theatre, Soul Low and Blax all claiming big awards.
The complete list of winners is below:
Artist of the Year
GGOOLLDD
Album of the Year
Tre Principesse - “Getting To Know You”
Song of the Year
Altered Five Blues Band - “Charmed and Dangerous”
New Artist of the Year
Tre Principesse
Male Vocalist of the Year
Kyle Megna
Female Vocalist of the Year
Abby Jeanne
Singer/Songwriter of the Year
Tom Thiel
Rising Star of the Year
Lokke (TIE)
Jaid Ruffing (TIE)
Alternative Rock/Rock Artist
Kyle Megna & The Monsoons
Bluegrass/Americana Artist
Ordinary Heathens
Christian/Gospel Artist
John Paul Larson
Blues Artist
Altered Five Blues Band
Country Artist
Bella Cain
Cover Artist
Vic Ferrari
Folk/Celtic Artist
Warrior Songs
Hard Rock Artist
Black Belt Theatre
Metal Artist
Beatallica
Punk Artist
Platinum Boys
Jazz Artist
Erin Krebs & Jeff Johnston
Polka Artist
Val Sigal Polka
Pop Rock Artist
Soul Low
Hip-Hop/Rap Artist
Blax
R&B/Soul Artist
Porky’s Groove Machine
World/Reggae/Ska/Latin
Unity The Band
Club/DJ/Dance/Electronic Artist
NO/NO
Horn/Big Band Artist
Phat Phunktion
Tribute Artist
The Rush Tribute Project
Bass
Evil Evans
Drummer
Adam Hatton
Guitarist
Bobby Evans
Keyboard
Mark Chartre
Reeds/Brass
Al Falasci
Strings
Emily Knutson
Best Studio Engineer/Producer
Tom Washatka
Best Recording Studio
Rock Garden
Best Live Club/Venue
Gibson Music Hall
Best Live Engineer Sound/Lights
Mike Fleury
President’s Award
Ryan Vander Sanden
PEOPLE’s CHOICE Winners
Southwest:
Artist/Band – Pat Watters Band
Teacher: Brad Burril
Radio: 97.1 WCOW
Venue: Fawn Creek Winery
Fan: Mark Breunig
Northwest:
Artist/Band: Spicy Tie Band
Teacher: Brian McLaughlin
Radio: Rock 94.7 WOZZ
Venue: Hodag
Fan: Leanne Booher
Northeast:
Artist/Band: BoomBoxx
Teacher: Mark Budwit
Radio: Razor 94.7
Venue: Déjà vu Martini Lounge
Fan: Jaeden Pillar
Southeast:
Artist/Band: The Playlist
Teacher: Daniel Faustmann
Radio: 91.7 WMSE
Venue: The Saloon On Calhoun
Fan: Dan Goretski