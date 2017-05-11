The Gin Blossoms and the BoDeans will Headline Festa Italiana

× Expand Gin Blossoms

While Summerfest's 50th edition has understandably been getting the most coverage, another major Milwaukee festival is celebrating a big anniversary this summer, too. Fest Italiana will mark 40 years this July, and over the last few weeks the festival has been revealing its headliners.

So far they include alt-rock veterans The Gin Blossoms, “America’s Got Talent” finalist Sal "The Voice" Valentinetti, the violin rock ensemble The Violin Femmes, and today the festival announced another: Waukesha's hometown heroes the BoDeans, of "Closer to Free" fame, will play the festival on Friday, July 21 at 9 p.m. at the Calypso Lemonade Stage.

For more details, visit the festival's website.