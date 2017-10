In response to a short Local Music blurb on the Good Luck Joes licensing songs to the cable program "Greek," the band's manager wrote in to let me know that the group has accomplished something of a Moby-ish feat: They've licensed every song from their latest album, "What Do You Think of That Noise?" Among the sources where you may be able to hear the Joes' songs: ABC, ABC Family, NPR, MTV, The Weather Network and The Travel Channel.