Gotye To Headline the Riverside Theater

by

When VH1 celebrates its love of 2012 sometime next decade, the station\'s quipping TV personalities will almost certainly reminisce about two of this spring\'s ubiquitous songs: Fun.\'s anthemic &quot;We Are Young&quot; and Gotye\'s peppy kissoff &quot;Somebody That I Used To Know.&quot; Both are chorus-heavy blockbusters, and Milwaukee will have a chance to hear both of them live this summer. Fun. will play a previously announced show at Summerfest on Friday, June 29, and the Riverside Theater announced this morning that Gotye will headline the venue on Saturday, Aug. 25.<br /><br />The Sting-voiced Australian musician is touring behind his breakthrough 2011 album <em>Making Mirrors</em>, an expansive record of \'80s-informed alternative, pop and worldbeat. He\'ll be supported on the bill by two fellow Australian artists, Missy Higgins and Jonti. <a href=\"http://pabsttheater.org/show/gotye2012\">Tickets </a>are $49.50 and $59.50 and go on sale Friday, June 8 at 10 a.m.<br /><br />