Green Day Confirm they're the Foxboro Hot Tubs

Nobody doubted that the Foxboro Hot Tubs were Green Day%uFFFDand Green Day made little effort to deny that this new band that sounded exactly like Green Day was, in fact, Green Day. But the larger question was if the best-selling punk band would embrace their alter-egos and give their stripped down garage-pop side project a full promotional push. It looks like they will. Last night the band confirmed their secret identities, in a build up to the Foxboro Hot Tubs%uFFFD late-April CD release.

It%uFFFDs kind of brilliant move for the band. The side-project guise frees the band from the pressure of having to release another epic political rock opera blockbuster album a la American Idiot, but allows them to rake in respectable, Raconteurs-sized sales.