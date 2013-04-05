Harley-Davidson Announces 110th Anniversary Headliners

Harley-Davidson released a list of headliners for its 110th anniversary blow-out at the Summerfest grounds Thursday, Aug. 29 through Sunday, Sept.1, and it includes a heavy helping of bands you'd probably expect to play a motorcycle festival, as well as a few surprises. Joining previously announced headliners Kid Rock and Lynyrd Skynyrd are ZZ Top (the gasps in surprise), Katey Sagal & The Forest Rangers, The Dropkick Murphys, Brantley Gilbert, Doobie Brothers, Buckcherry, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, Gaslight Anthem, Sublime with Rome, Halestorm, and a pair of rappers who are very familiar with the Summerfest grounds at this point, Lupe Fiasco and Common.

"This is just the tip of the iceberg of the talent we're bringing to town for the 110th Anniversary Celebration," Harley-Davidson marketing director Mark-Hans Richer said in a press release. "Stay tuned for the unveiling of even more bands, including two additional headlining acts."

Ticket packages for the celebration start at $95, and are on sale now through Harley's website.