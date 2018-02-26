Here Are the 2018 Wisconsin Area Music Industry (WAMI) Awards Nominees

The Wisconsin Area Music Industry has announced the nominees for its 38th annual WAMI Awards Show, and they’re as wide-ranging as you’d expect from an event covering every major genre of music from the entire state of Wisconsin. As always, Milwaukee is well represented, with GGOOLLDD, WebsterX, Abby Jeanne, The Platinum Boys, The Fatty Acids, Soul Low, Lex Allen, Whips and Black Belt Theatre all up for awards in the marquee Artist of the Year, Album of the Year or Song of the Year categories.

This year’s awards will be held Sunday, April 18 at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m., and the organization will host a part celebrating the nominees Sunday, March 25 at Brookfield’s The Saloon on Calhoun (17000 W. Capitol Drive) at 7 p.m.

Meanwhile, the organization is still holding votes for its People’s Choice Awards at wamimusic.com. Voting for that is open to the public.

Here’s the huge list of this year’s nominees:

Artist of the Year:

GGOOLLDD

Kyle Megna & The Monsoons

Unity the Band

Dead Horses

WebsterX

Abby Jeanne

The Mascot Theory

Platinum Boys

Album of the Year:

Artists of Steel Bridge - “Begging His Graces: The Songs and Sins of pat mAcdonald”

The Fatty Acids - “Dogs of Entertainment”

Abby Jeanne - “Rebel Love”

Soul Low - “Cheer Up”

WebsterX - “Daymares”

Cory Chisel & Adriel Denae - “Tell Me True”

Tre Principesse - “Getting To Know You”

Wisconsin Vinyl Collective -- Volume I

Song of the Year:

Anima - “Ghosts in the Garden”

Altered Five Blues Band - “Charmed and Dangerous”

Lex Allen - “Never Look Back”

Black Belt Theatre - “Too Much Too Soon”

Whips - “Goldmine”

GGOOLLDD - “Excelsior Springs”

The Fatty Acids - “Digested”

J-Council - “We Gotta Move”

New Artist of the Year:

Hot and Dirty Brass Band

Master of Puppets

Rocket Cat

Husher

Lokke

Grooveline

Tre Principesse

Jay Edward Band

Male Vocalist of the Year:

Rich Hoffman

Julio Reyes

Kyle Megna

Tom Thiel

Thomas Riddle

Erik Kjeland

Jedidiah Tuyls

Abe Foerster

Female Vocalist of the Year:

Kelsey Miles

Katie Sanders

Erin Krebs

Beth Kille

Sammy Ray Marshall

Jackie Brown

Abby Jeanne

Stephanie Tschech

Singer/Songwriter of the Year:

Sara Zacek

Kurt Gunn

Alyssia Dominguez

Rob Anthony

Keith Pulvermacher

Tom Thiel

Brett Newski

Jackson Mankowski

Rising Star of the Year:

Lokke

Shelby Keller

Jaid Ruffing

Lilie Fouts

Parker Collar

Savanna Rose

Maddie Stuyvenberg

Jenna Kopitske

Alternative Rock/Rock Artist:

Lost Lakes

Spanglemaker

Sacred

Eminence

The Hook Up

Ifdakar

American Zeros

Kyle Megna & The Monsoons

Bluegrass/Americana Artist:

Dusk

Zach Pietrini Band

The Raglanders

The Mascot Theory

The Whiskeybelles

The Listening Party

Ordinary Heathens

Horseshoes & Hand Grenades

Christian/Gospel Artist:

Koine

Night Divine

MPS Community Gospel Choir

Katie DeNure

John Paul Larson

Isaiah 42:10

Withoutexcuse

Blues Artist:

Reverend Raven & The Chain Smokin’ Altar Boys

Tweed Funk

Big n Tasty Blues

Altered Five Blues Band

Jay Edward Band

The Jimmy’s

Donnie Pick & The Road Band

Lil Davy May

Country Artist:

Bella Cain

Grand Union

Yellow Belly Sap Suckers

Bardog Sitters

Cow Ponies

Dexter Road

Driftwood

Rebel Grace

Cover Artist:

Vic Ferrari

33rpm

The Presidents

The Dweebs

Road Trip

Johnny Wad

Ask Your Mother

Almighty Vinyl

Folk/Celtic Artist:

Old Soul Society

The Roving Scallywags

Copper Box

Coventry Jones

Killarney Blarney and the Paddy Wagon

Warrior Songs

FEATherWOLF

Age of Fable

Hard Rock Artist:

Sons of Kong

Imperial Fall

Leading The Blind

Black Belt Theatre

Homeland Conspiracy

20 Watt Tombstone

Sir Real

Bad Habitz

Metal Artist:

Crush Point

Beatallica

Conniption

Lords of the Trident

Killing Rapunzel

Metal Men

Northless

Bereft

Punk Artist:

Platinum Boys

The Hussy

Direct Hit!

The Cherrypops

Fox Face

The First Rule

Sedated - A Tribute to the Ramones

WORK

Jazz Artist:

KWT featuring Tom Washatka

Rändi Fay

Mike Standal Quartet

Erin Krebs & Jeff Johnston

Jerry Grillo

The Group

Paul Dietrich Quintet

Bill Hill

Polka Artist:

The Squeezettes

Those Damn Accordions

Steve Meisner

Gary’s Ridgeland Dutchmen

Val Sigal Polka

Alpine Blast

Peggy Hacker Mueller

Pop Rock Artist:

Xposed 4Heads

Doozey

Green Screen Kid

Well Known Strangers

Rocket Cat

Soul Low

The Electra Color

The Fatty Acids

Hip Hop/Rap Artist:

Juiceboxx

Blax

WebsterX

Denny Lanez

Rue The Poet

IshDARR

Vincent VANGREAT

Handz Onn

R&B/Soul Artist:

Lex Allen

The People Brothers Band

J-Council

Charles Walker Band

Porky’s Groove Machine

B~Free

Generation Z

Cigarette Break

World/Reggae/Ska/Latin:

Natty Nation

Salsa Manzana

Phocus Reggae

Something To Do

Wade Fernandez

Tugg

Mas Soul

Unity The Band

Club/DJ/Dance/Electronic Artist:

Aubrey Lee

Kiings

NO/NO

Mr. Angelo

Fortune

Melvv

Horn/Big Band Artist:

Swing Explosion Featuring Pete Sorce

Cold Sweat and The Brew City Horns

Live At Nine

Phat Phunktion

Extra Crispy Brass Band

Lighthouse Big Band

F.B.I. & The Untouchable Horns

Big Band Reunion

Tribute Artist :

The Rush Tribute Project

The Prince Experience

Brain Stewed

Harvest

Slow No Wake

Ants Marching

Separate Ways

Project Pink

Bass:

Andy Mertens

Sara Lloyd

Tim Burton

Tim Perkins

Fred Velpel

Evil Evans

David Germanson

Chris Hanaway

Drummer:

Jerry Kruschke

Billy Wendt

Tom Hansen

Adam Hatton

Andy Zuraw

Erik Holmes

Dean Tassone

Caitlin Sweeney

Guitarist:

Bobby Evans

Max Jones

Danny Wendt

Gary Shaw

Patrick Stillman

Ryan Gleason

Angie Swan

Scott Dercks

Keyboard:

Mark Chartre

Jeff Eisberner

Adam Pryor

Noah Harmon

Shawndell Marks

Paul Moore

Logan Dier

Brett Schroeder

Reeds/Brass :

Matt Antoniewicz

Renee Millard

Ben Hohenstein

Andrew Spadafora

Kurt Shipe

Al Falasci

Danny Jerabek

Michelle Jerabek

Strings:

Joe Ketchum

Russ Greeley

Thea Morton Vorass

Jess Lex

Chauntee Ross

Monique Ross

Emily Knutson

Mark Fowler

Best Studio Engineer/Producer:

Tom Washatka

Marc Golde

Tony Anders

Tim Burton

Gary Tanin

George Renner

Vinny Millevolte

Joe Hite

Best Recording Studio:

Rock Garden

Makin Sausage Music

Renwood Messenger

Cherry Pit Studios

Musicmann Studios

Steel Moon

Cave Studios MKE

Shane Olivo Audio

Best Live Club/Venue:

Northstar Casino

The Saloon On Calhoun

The Source Public House

Gibson Music Hall

Paulie’s Pub and Eatery

Cactus Club

Short Branch Saloon

Headliner’s Bar & Grill

Best Live Engineer Sound/Lights:

Jason Lueck

John Dougherty

Mike Fleury

Trevor Powers

Aaron Duesterhoeft

Brian Blankenheim

Kim Guibord

Kelly Klaus