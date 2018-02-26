Here Are the 2018 Wisconsin Area Music Industry (WAMI) Awards Nominees

The Wisconsin Area Music Industry has announced the nominees for its 38th annual WAMI Awards Show, and they’re as wide-ranging as you’d expect from an event covering every major genre of music from the entire state of Wisconsin. As always, Milwaukee is well represented, with GGOOLLDD, WebsterX, Abby Jeanne, The Platinum Boys, The Fatty Acids, Soul Low, Lex Allen, Whips and Black Belt Theatre all up for awards in the marquee Artist of the Year, Album of the Year or Song of the Year categories.
This year’s awards will be held Sunday, April 18 at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m., and the organization will host a part celebrating the nominees Sunday, March 25 at Brookfield’s The Saloon on Calhoun (17000 W. Capitol Drive) at 7 p.m.
Meanwhile, the organization is still holding votes for its People’s Choice Awards at wamimusic.com. Voting for that is open to the public.
Here’s the huge list of this year’s nominees:
Artist of the Year:
GGOOLLDD
Kyle Megna & The Monsoons
Unity the Band
Dead Horses
WebsterX
Abby Jeanne
The Mascot Theory
Platinum Boys
Album of the Year:
Artists of Steel Bridge - “Begging His Graces: The Songs and Sins of pat mAcdonald”
The Fatty Acids - “Dogs of Entertainment”
Abby Jeanne - “Rebel Love”
Soul Low - “Cheer Up”
WebsterX - “Daymares”
Cory Chisel & Adriel Denae - “Tell Me True”
Tre Principesse - “Getting To Know You”
Wisconsin Vinyl Collective -- Volume I
Song of the Year:
Anima - “Ghosts in the Garden”
Altered Five Blues Band - “Charmed and Dangerous”
Lex Allen - “Never Look Back”
Black Belt Theatre - “Too Much Too Soon”
Whips - “Goldmine”
GGOOLLDD - “Excelsior Springs”
The Fatty Acids - “Digested”
J-Council - “We Gotta Move”
New Artist of the Year:
Hot and Dirty Brass Band
Master of Puppets
Rocket Cat
Husher
Lokke
Grooveline
Tre Principesse
Jay Edward Band
Male Vocalist of the Year:
Rich Hoffman
Julio Reyes
Kyle Megna
Tom Thiel
Thomas Riddle
Erik Kjeland
Jedidiah Tuyls
Abe Foerster
Female Vocalist of the Year:
Kelsey Miles
Katie Sanders
Erin Krebs
Beth Kille
Sammy Ray Marshall
Jackie Brown
Abby Jeanne
Stephanie Tschech
Singer/Songwriter of the Year:
Sara Zacek
Kurt Gunn
Alyssia Dominguez
Rob Anthony
Keith Pulvermacher
Tom Thiel
Brett Newski
Jackson Mankowski
Rising Star of the Year:
Lokke
Shelby Keller
Jaid Ruffing
Lilie Fouts
Parker Collar
Savanna Rose
Maddie Stuyvenberg
Jenna Kopitske
Alternative Rock/Rock Artist:
Lost Lakes
Spanglemaker
Sacred
Eminence
The Hook Up
Ifdakar
American Zeros
Kyle Megna & The Monsoons
Bluegrass/Americana Artist:
Dusk
Zach Pietrini Band
The Raglanders
The Mascot Theory
The Whiskeybelles
The Listening Party
Ordinary Heathens
Horseshoes & Hand Grenades
Christian/Gospel Artist:
Koine
Night Divine
MPS Community Gospel Choir
Katie DeNure
John Paul Larson
Isaiah 42:10
Withoutexcuse
Blues Artist:
Reverend Raven & The Chain Smokin’ Altar Boys
Tweed Funk
Big n Tasty Blues
Altered Five Blues Band
Jay Edward Band
The Jimmy’s
Donnie Pick & The Road Band
Lil Davy May
Country Artist:
Bella Cain
Grand Union
Yellow Belly Sap Suckers
Bardog Sitters
Cow Ponies
Dexter Road
Driftwood
Rebel Grace
Cover Artist:
Vic Ferrari
33rpm
The Presidents
The Dweebs
Road Trip
Johnny Wad
Ask Your Mother
Almighty Vinyl
Folk/Celtic Artist:
Old Soul Society
The Roving Scallywags
Copper Box
Coventry Jones
Killarney Blarney and the Paddy Wagon
Warrior Songs
FEATherWOLF
Age of Fable
Hard Rock Artist:
Sons of Kong
Imperial Fall
Leading The Blind
Black Belt Theatre
Homeland Conspiracy
20 Watt Tombstone
Sir Real
Bad Habitz
Metal Artist:
Crush Point
Beatallica
Conniption
Lords of the Trident
Killing Rapunzel
Metal Men
Northless
Bereft
Punk Artist:
Platinum Boys
The Hussy
Direct Hit!
The Cherrypops
Fox Face
The First Rule
Sedated - A Tribute to the Ramones
WORK
Jazz Artist:
KWT featuring Tom Washatka
Rändi Fay
Mike Standal Quartet
Erin Krebs & Jeff Johnston
Jerry Grillo
The Group
Paul Dietrich Quintet
Bill Hill
Polka Artist:
The Squeezettes
Those Damn Accordions
Steve Meisner
Gary’s Ridgeland Dutchmen
Val Sigal Polka
Alpine Blast
Peggy Hacker Mueller
Pop Rock Artist:
Xposed 4Heads
Doozey
Green Screen Kid
Well Known Strangers
Rocket Cat
Soul Low
The Electra Color
The Fatty Acids
Hip Hop/Rap Artist:
Juiceboxx
Blax
WebsterX
Denny Lanez
Rue The Poet
IshDARR
Vincent VANGREAT
Handz Onn
R&B/Soul Artist:
Lex Allen
The People Brothers Band
J-Council
Charles Walker Band
Porky’s Groove Machine
B~Free
Generation Z
Cigarette Break
World/Reggae/Ska/Latin:
Natty Nation
Salsa Manzana
Phocus Reggae
Something To Do
Wade Fernandez
Tugg
Mas Soul
Unity The Band
Club/DJ/Dance/Electronic Artist:
Aubrey Lee
Kiings
NO/NO
Mr. Angelo
Fortune
Melvv
Horn/Big Band Artist:
Swing Explosion Featuring Pete Sorce
Cold Sweat and The Brew City Horns
Live At Nine
Phat Phunktion
Extra Crispy Brass Band
Lighthouse Big Band
F.B.I. & The Untouchable Horns
Big Band Reunion
Tribute Artist :
The Rush Tribute Project
The Prince Experience
Brain Stewed
Harvest
Slow No Wake
Ants Marching
Separate Ways
Project Pink
Bass:
Andy Mertens
Sara Lloyd
Tim Burton
Tim Perkins
Fred Velpel
Evil Evans
David Germanson
Chris Hanaway
Drummer:
Jerry Kruschke
Billy Wendt
Tom Hansen
Adam Hatton
Andy Zuraw
Erik Holmes
Dean Tassone
Caitlin Sweeney
Guitarist:
Bobby Evans
Max Jones
Danny Wendt
Gary Shaw
Patrick Stillman
Ryan Gleason
Angie Swan
Scott Dercks
Keyboard:
Mark Chartre
Jeff Eisberner
Adam Pryor
Noah Harmon
Shawndell Marks
Paul Moore
Logan Dier
Brett Schroeder
Reeds/Brass :
Matt Antoniewicz
Renee Millard
Ben Hohenstein
Andrew Spadafora
Kurt Shipe
Al Falasci
Danny Jerabek
Michelle Jerabek
Strings:
Joe Ketchum
Russ Greeley
Thea Morton Vorass
Jess Lex
Chauntee Ross
Monique Ross
Emily Knutson
Mark Fowler
Best Studio Engineer/Producer:
Tom Washatka
Marc Golde
Tony Anders
Tim Burton
Gary Tanin
George Renner
Vinny Millevolte
Joe Hite
Best Recording Studio:
Rock Garden
Makin Sausage Music
Renwood Messenger
Cherry Pit Studios
Musicmann Studios
Steel Moon
Cave Studios MKE
Shane Olivo Audio
Best Live Club/Venue:
Northstar Casino
The Saloon On Calhoun
The Source Public House
Gibson Music Hall
Paulie’s Pub and Eatery
Cactus Club
Short Branch Saloon
Headliner’s Bar & Grill
Best Live Engineer Sound/Lights:
Jason Lueck
John Dougherty
Mike Fleury
Trevor Powers
Aaron Duesterhoeft
Brian Blankenheim
Kim Guibord
Kelly Klaus