June

11 - Lawrence, Kansas @ Replay Lounge*

12 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Off Broadway

13 - Chicago, Ill. @ Schubas Tavern*

14 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ 7th Street Entry*

18 - Milwaukee, Wisc. @ Cactus Club (Hugh Bob solo)*



July

10 - Lansing, Mich. @ Common Ground Music Festival

18 - Kimberly, Wisc. @ Paperfest (Hugh Bob solo)

26 - Butternut, Wisc. @ Pioneer Days

30 - Spring Green, Wisc. @ Shitty Barn



(*with Nikki Lane)

The last video from Milwaukee country enthusiasts Hugh Bob and the Hustle was a respectable, gorgeously shot performance video filmed at Yield , but the band's latest video ups the ante with rowdy drunken shenanigans. In the clip for "This Bar is a Prison," a tribute to bad decisions from the group's self-titled album, Hugh Bob and company imbibe eagerly while taking in a show from Milwaukee's favorite/not favorite hard-rock band, The Summertime Dudes.Paste Magazine premiered the video this morning, and shared the group's summer tour dates:Stream the video below.