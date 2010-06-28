Humboldt Ave. Bridge Reopens Wednesday, With a Party

Few Milwaukee construction efforts stir greater resentment than the Humboldt Avenue Bridge project, which severed one of the East Side's most vital arteries in October 2008. The bridge was to be rebuilt by last November, but unforeseen soil complications delayed that date by eight months, as cut-off surrounding businesses in what was once a burgeoning nightlife district struggled. Two of the area's most prominent restaurants, Bayou and The Good Life, closed, the latter posting a nasty note on its door "thanking" the city for its speedy reconstruction of the bridge.

Though for some it may seem in bad taste to celebrate a project that fostered such bitter tensions between the city and its business community, the bridge finally reopens Wednesday, June 30, with a 4:50 p.m. ribbon-cutting ceremony. At least a couple area businesses are celebrating.

After meeting at Lakefront Brewery at 4 p.m., bicyclers, pedestrians and a marching band will parade to the bridge for the ceremony, then congregate at Redroom from 5 p.m. until close for a party. There will be free pints of Lakefront Fixed Gear Red Ale, free BBQ, a bike raffle and music from Radio Milwaukee's DJ Tarik Moody.

It's a great chance to come out and show local businesses near the bridge that you haven't forgot about them.