Islands of Brilliance's Colors & Cords Benefit Pairs Music and Art for a Worthy Cause

There are so many high-concept local music bills each year—many of them fundraisers for worthy causes, many of them featuring many of them featuring the same bands—that they can start to bleed together. One that always stands out, though, is Colors & Cords, an annual fundraiser for Islands of Brilliance, a Milwaukee non-profit that offers inventive, tech-centric classes for children and young adults on the autism spectrum.

This year’s lineup is headlined by Collections of Colonies of Bees—a Milwaukee post-rock institution that’s currently making some of the best music of their career—and features the dream-pop project Rose of the West, boundary-blurring jazzman Jay Anderson and folk-rockers Twin Brother. The hook: Each act will be accompanied by a prominent local artist who will create a live visual accompaniment for their set.

For the first time this year, one of Islands of Brilliance’s students will be among those artist. Eleven-year-old Trinity Jackson will perform alongside Anderson.This year’s event is this Friday, Nov. 10 at Turner Hall Ballroom from 6 to 10 p.m. Tickets are $30.

For a better sense of what the event is all about, you can watch a short video from Islands of Brilliance below.