James Taylor to Play the Bradley Center

No doubt capitalizing on the rebroadcast of his "Deep Space Homer" cameo as part of this weekend's Every Simpsons Ever marathon, James Taylor has announced a fall tour, which will include a stop at the BMO Harris Bradley Center. Taylor and his All-Star Band will play the arena on Tuesday, Nov. 4, the venue announced today. Tickets will go on sale Friday, Sept. 5 at 10 a.m.

The stars in his All-Star Band aren't stars in the "hey, I've heard of these people before" sense of the word, but you can read up on the musicians who will be backing him on Taylor's website.