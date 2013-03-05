Japandroids to Make Fans High-Five at Turner Hall Ballroom

Last year was a big one for indie-rock albums that felt like actual rock albums, and one of the most triumphant of that pack came from Vancouver's Japandroids, whose triumphant Celebration Rock was a pure joy from start to finish. It's road time for the duo now: Their tour will take them to the Turner Hall Ballroom on Monday, May 27, the venue announced today. They'll be supported by openers A Place to Bury Strangers, a band that people used to be excited about.

Tickets are $15 advance, $17 day of show.